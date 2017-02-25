EPA head suggests rollback of Obama-era rules may begin next week

WASHINGTON – The new head of the Environmental Protection Agency suggested to a gathering of conservative Republicans on Saturday that the agency could begin as early as next week the process of rolling back some of the federal regulations put in place by the Obama administration. "The future ain’t what it used to be" at the EPA, Scott Pruitt said during an address at the Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC. Pruitt, who started at the agency Tuesday, did not specifically indicate what rules President Trump's administration will target immediately. But he cited a controversial clean water rule as an example of a regulation that went too far. The regulation – known as the Waters of the United States Rule and adopted by the Obama administration – expands the definition of waters subject to the jurisdiction of the EPA under the Clean Water Act.