The Border is Providing a Sanctuary from Ryan's constituents??? How IRONIC...

MISSION, Tex. — The visitor splashed by boat along the Rio Grande, straddling the rippling borderline, unseen in a procession of patrol vessels.

To the right of him, on the Texas side, sat a row of moldering barbecue equipment and a feral cat. To the left, the tall brush of Mexico swayed in a too-faint breeze.

Unlike most political trips to the border, including President Trump’s as a candidate, there was no phalanx of cameras trailing Speaker Paul D. Ryan on his first visit here. Reporters had not been allowed on the tour, and until Tuesday evening, Mr. Ryan’s office would not even confirm he was coming.

But by 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, there he was: the congressional steward of Mr. Trump’s promised wall, wading through a narrow passage of the natural border, mostly undocumented.