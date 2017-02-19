Trump now gets his briefings from FAUX NEWS? . MSN IS SOURCE OF ARTICLE

We've got to keep our country safe. You look at what's happening in Germany, you look at what's happening last night in Sweden," Trump told the crowd at his campaign-like rally in Florida on Saturday, critiquing Europe's refugee policies and complaining that his travel ban had been temporarily blocked by the courts. "Sweden, who would believe this?"

It was unclear following the rally what could have occurred in Sweden to draw the president's attention, and the Swedish Embassy asked the U.S. government for an explanation. Trump took to his Twitter account Sunday evening to explain that he was referring to a Tucker Carlson segment that appeared on Fox News Friday. In the segment, Carlson interviewed right-wing filmmaker Ami Horowitz, who had recently made a documentary about Sweden's refugee policy. The segment did not contain breaking news.