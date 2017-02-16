The daily count on who stepped down and who said NO

Feb 14- FAILED FLAKE Flynn resigns from NSC

Feb 15- Pudzer steps down from Labor Secretary nomination

Feb 15- Morning Joe said NO MORE to Kelly Anne Conway

Feb 15- The twitter in chief still complaining and calling out HRC campaign to defend his relationship with PUTIN....

on his twitter page: This Russian connection non-sense is merely an attempt to cover-up the many mistakes made in Hillary Clinton's losing campaign.

Feb 16- Robert Harward turns down Trump for NSC job....

Feb 16- Potus blames OBAMA for the mess he inherited.... the mess he perceived he inherited..... I guess I alone can fix it, is stymied how to fix it? Who is surprised?

POTUS asks a reporter to set up a meeting with THE CBC that wrote him a letter in January for a meeting and he ignored the letter. POTUS doesn't know what CBC stood for and believes it is the reporter's job to set up the meeting?

POTUS says that Sen. Schumer told E. Cummings not to meet with Trump on issues?? Really?? Who would believe that to be true beside the Trumpeteer supporters.

POTUS says MSNBC and CNN involved with conspiracy theories... WAJ, as POTUS says he rather investigate the leaks regarding Russia and FLYNN rather than investigate the story. Translation: Morning Joe said NO MORE to Conway. TRUMP throwing a temper tantrum in return. What a poor example of leader.... leader is the wrong title...

POTUS keeps touting his big electoral win. HONESTLY, ENOUGH IS ENOUGH. Where is Ivanka as he stated always telling him to do the right thing...

MR POTUS, please exercise your right to remain silent.... WE would love that... even for just one day....

Silent and Listen use the same letters.... please heed...