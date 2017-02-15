Trump isn't winning with 2nd day of disappointing step downs...and Rubio a phoney again

Puzder withdraws nomination to be Trump's labor secretary

DAY 2 of the resignations...... Puzder the abuser to his wife, the family values guy and NOT PAYING TAXES ON A HIRED EMPLOYEE... but the big thing is tha is what they got him on...not that they cared he was a wife abuser or enjoyed as a Christian looking at nearly nude models to sample those awful looking burgers.... AND DT refuses to reveal his taxes but that's okay...

Day 1, FAILED FLYNN.... Is someone writing a book on the FAILED GREATNESS of Trump...?

Oh, and he told Bibi, don't build anymore ..... yeah, but he would have railed against OBAMA for being weak..... WAJ.....

And LITTLE MARCO:

"I want to hear what he has to say about that," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., who added he had moved from endorsing the nominee to joining the ranks of GOP senators who weren't committing to vote for Puzder before the scheduled hearing