Donald Trump has not made it hard to forget and love OBAMA even more...here's why

DT presidency has not held to his promise of making America GREAT AGAIN by doing the following:

An order directing the Treasury secretary to review the 2010 Dodd-Frank financial regulatory law

A memorandum instructing the Labor Department to delay implementing an Obama rule requiring financial professionals who are giving advice on retirement, and who charge commissions, to put their client's interests first.

An order instructing agencies that whenever they introduce a regulation, they must first abolish two others.

An executive order imposing a 120-day suspension of the refugee program and a 90-day ban on travel to the U.S. from citizens of seven terror hot spots: Iraq, Iran, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia and Sudan.

Two multi-pronged orders on border security and immigration enforcement including: the authorization of a U.S.-Mexico border wall; the stripping of federal grant money to sanctuary cities; hiring 5,000 more Border Patrol agents; ending “catch-and-release” policies for illegal immigrants; and reinstating local and state immigration enforcement partnerships.

Two orders reviving the Keystone XL pipeline and Dakota Access pipelines. He also signed three other related orders that would: expedite the environmental permitting process for infrastructure projects related to the pipelines; direct the Commerce Department to streamline the manufacturing permitting process; and give the Commerce Department 180 days to maximize the use of U.S. steel in the pipeline.

An order imposing a hiring freeze for some federal government workers as a way to shrink the size of government. This excludes the military, as Trump noted at the signing.

An order that directs federal agencies to ease the “regulatory burdens” of ObamaCare. It orders agencies to “waive, defer, grant exemptions from, or delay the implementation of any provision or requirement” of ObamaCare that imposes a “fiscal burden on any State or a cost, fee, tax, penalty, or regulatory burden on individuals, families, healthcare providers, health insurers, patients, recipients of healthcare services, purchasers of health insurance, or makers of medical devices, products, or medications.”

**********************************

Mexico said - WE ARE NOT PAYING FOR THE WALL.... so much for the great negotiator.....

He is the job creator but freezes jobs unemployed people could get but he froze the govt jobs....

He doesn't care about Native Americans and their rights regarding the DPL.

His cabinet full of characters that want to preach about GOD and his rules because after it is easier to PREACH it than to LIVE IT....

The cabinet of GOD worshipers who overlook the man who had 5 children from 3 wives, cheated on them to get the other. A man who said his celebrity status allowed him to grope women. A man who has lawsuits galore because he has been accused of sexual assault by several women and for defrauding people who attended his NON UNIVERSITY called Trump U. A man who says things of a serious nature and then says later on he was just kidding. A man who UNLIKE OBAMA is quick on the draw and slow on analysis and careful thought. A man who gets irritated and has to respond to every form of criticism with a tweet. Many of them are so angry filled, he doesn't take time to spell correctly. A man who never served in the military and called avoiding VD his personal Viet Nam and he was a brave little soldier... This IS A MAN the religious right, call their man...

Lastly, A man who believes in torture though people who know MUCH MORE than him disagree. We understand torture.... it has been how many weeks now?

Yes, DT has brought me closer to God...not because of anything he exemplifies but because of everything he stands for... because of everything we see being played out in his executive orders.

GREAT IS: Get Ready Everyone Another Tweet