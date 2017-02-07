Bernie Sanders faces off the Ted Cruz....

I see where Bernie faced off to Ted Cruz. Glad he is fighting but in reality the DEMS need to get together as a party and pick some younger and bright leadership. Bernie, E Warren, etc should help mentor but that's it. They need to stop this personality picking and form a cohesive party...with solid, futuristic leadership.

I am so tired of hearing about personality with this party. Move on. Corporations bring in outsiders to look at processes and make suggestions... not always for the better but the DEMS need to realize that they are myopic and need fresh leadership.

I really hope Bernie doesn't have it in his head for a 2020 run. Move over and get some freshness in the game.