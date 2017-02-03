Why do they fix his mistakes? This is why he will never be impeached...they fix it.

Ryan's bid to reassure Australia came within minutes of Sen. John McCain's announcement that he had called Australia's ambassador, Joe Hockey, to tell him his nation is "one of America's oldest friends and staunchest allies.

" Later in the day, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., tweeted: "Just got off the phone with Ambassador @JoeHockey. We discussed the important and long-lasting alliance between our two countries." It was an extraordinary new role for the House speaker and the chairmen of the Senate Armed Services and Foreign Relations committees, respectively: cleaning up after the leader of their own party.

On Thursday, those duties involved trying to shore up diplomatic lines of communication with America's longest-standing ally in the Pacific Rim. No 'G'day, mate': On call with Australian prime minister, Trump badgers and brags It remains to be seen whether this will become a regular practice.

But just two weeks into the new administration, relations with allies such as Australia and Mexico have been strained, while rivals such as China and Iran have been outright enraged by Trump's seemingly impulsive moves and statements made by Trump.