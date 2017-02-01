Biden backs Perez in race to lead Democratic Party

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Joe Biden is backing Tom Perez to head the Democratic National Committee, calling the former Obama administration labor secretary the "best bet to help bring the party back." Biden cast Perez, a Dominican-American civil rights lawyer who grew up in the Rust Belt, as a tireless champion of working Americans, immigrants and the disabled. "He knows how to explain why our party's core beliefs matter to the immigrant family in Arizona and the coal miner in West Virginia. That matters," Biden said in a statement. "I've watched him work. I think I know his heart. That's why I endorse him as the next chairman of the DNC."