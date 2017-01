Rick Perry, the former Governor of Texas was spotted attempting to blow bubbles with his gum during Rabbi Marvin Hier's reading at President Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday.

SEE ALSO: Donald Trump's official inauguration cups are essentially red Solo cups From what we can see,

Perry seems to be a closed-mouth gum chewer, but he definitely enjoys blowing a bubble or two. The bubble was actually pretty bad. We're going to guess that the gum was old, tasteless and a bit tough. SAD!