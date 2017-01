There is always a fight for equality in this country... why do people have to fight to have equal rights......

We behold these truths to be self evident that all men are created equal. That they are endowed by THEIR CREATOR certain unalienable rights. The right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.......

Let us not go back... and let the fight stop.... We are equal. If you don't believe it, visit a cemetary.... EVERYONE is equal.