Forget Obamacare: Here's the real Republican civil war

"border adjustment tax" is fundamentally different from the "border tax" being tweeted by President-elect Donald Trump. One makes the tax code similar to the one used by the United States' major trading partners and is designed to boost exports, while Trump appears to support a punitive import tariff.

There is near total agreement among Republicans that the corporate tax rate should be lowered dramatically from its current 35 percent, and that the U.S. should move away from taxing corporate earnings generated around the world to taxing only what happens within the United States — known as a territorial system.