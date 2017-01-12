Carly Fiorina is Back--And She's Got a Few Choice Things to Say to Trump About Treatment of US Intel Community

In December, President-elect Trump met with former GOP presidential campaign rival, Carly Fiorina, and rumor had it that she was being considered for Director of National Intelligence. After that meeting, Fiorina said, “We talked about hacking, whether it's Chinese hacking or purported Russian hacking.” But during an interview with Van Jones on CNN, Fiorina said that Trump's disparaging comments toward intelligence agencies is “not healthy and not helpful.”