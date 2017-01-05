Repealing Obamacare Would Cost $353 Billion Over Next Decade - Bloomberg

Repealing President Barack Obama’s health-care overhaul would increase the federal budget deficit by $353 billion over the next decade, the Congressional Budget Office said. Ending the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act would raise spending on Medicare while reducing outlays for health-insurance subsidies, Medicaid and coverage for poor children, the agency said in a report Friday. Repealing the law would probably boost the economy as more people sought work to get health insurance, reducing the net cost to $137 billion, the CBO said.