Dollar posts biggest drop since Trump's win

The dollar weakened against the yen for a second day as minutes from the Federal Reserve’s latest meeting signaled uncertainty over how President-elect Donald Trump’s policies would impact the pace of U.S. interest-rate increases. The minutes also touched upon the stronger dollar, which could weigh on inflation and act as a drag on growth by making U.S. exports more expensive.

The greenback plunged in Asian hours, depreciating by as much as 1.7 percent against the yen, as moves were exacerbated by a rally in the yuan. The dollar has since pared its losses as traders look to U.S. jobs data released this week.