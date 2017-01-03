Newsvine

    Meet Ilhan Omar, the First Somali-American US Legislator: My Win 'Offers a Counter-Narrative to the Bigotry in the World'

    On Nov. 8, Ilhan Omar made history when she was elected the first Somali-American lawmaker in the U.S.
    "My election win offers a counter-narrative to the bigotry in the world," Minnesota State Representative-elect Omar, 34, says in the new issue of PEOPLE. "This is a land of immigrants, and most come here for opportunity, a second chance. It's our time to fight for the America we know we can have."

