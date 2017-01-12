In the weeks after Roger Ailes was ousted as the chairman of Fox News in July, amid a sexual harassment scandal, company executives secretly struck an agreement with a longtime on-air personality who had come forward with similar accusations about the network’s top host, Bill O’Reilly.
Fox News Settled Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Bill O'Reilly, Documents Show
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 10:52 AM
